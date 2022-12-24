Yogi Adityanath asks Uttar Pradesh officials to ensure there’s no religious conversion in any district

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Christmas should be celebrated in a cordial atmosphere across the state and officers should ensure that is no incident of religious conversion in any district.

Expressing concern over reinstallation of loudspeakers at religious places after their removal in a statewide drive a few months ago, the chief minister told officers that it was not acceptable.

Officers should hold meetings and dialogues to check installation of loudspeakers at religious places, he said.

The chief minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the state through video conferencing with senior government officers as well as officers posted in divisions, zones, ranges and district headquarters.

“A few months back, we had completed the unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from religious places through dialogue. Giving priority to the larger public interest, people spontaneously removed loudspeakers. It was appreciated all over the country. In recent times, during the district visits, I have experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts. This is not acceptable. Ideal situations should be created with immediate contact and communication with the local people,” he said.

Illegal taxi stands, bus stands and rickshaw stands should not operate in any district of the state, he said. Such stands were used for illegal generation of money for anti-social activities which should be stopped immediately, he said.

Owing to coordinated efforts of state government departments, there has been a big decline in cases of crime against women and children in the state during the last five-and-a-half years, the chief minister said.

Stringent action should be taken against those who molest girls and women, he said, adding that police should identify such anti-social elements.

The chief minister said concrete action needs to be taken to check illegal liquor manufacturing, buying or selling in the state. Raids should be conducted, he added.

Policemen addicted to drugs should be identified and their services terminated, he said.

THANA DIWAS AND TEHSIL DIWAS

Officials should ensure that complaints are resolved before the next Thana/Tehsil Diwas, he added.

NIGHT SHELTERS

The distribution of relief materials like blankets amid cold wave should be done by local public representatives only, the chief minister said, adding that night shelters should be functional in all the districts.

ROAD ACCIDENTS

Laying stress on the need to work together to minimize road accidents, he said penalty is not a permanent solution for enforcement of traffic rules.

“We have to emphasize on awareness. Special efforts need to be made to make children follow traffic rules in basic and secondary schools. The culture of following traffic rules should be given to children from the very beginning,” he said.

ATAL BIRTH ANNIV

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 will be celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’. More and more people should be made aware of public welfare policies on Good Governance Day, the chief minister said.

MAGH MELA

Preparations for Magh Mela at Prayagraj should be completed on time, he said, adding that this event is a rehearsal for the Prayagraj Kumbh 2025.

CLEANLINESS CAMPAIGN

A special campaign for cleanliness and sanitisation should be launched by the urban development and panchayati raj departments in all the districts, he said.