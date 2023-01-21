Yogi Adityanath flags off G20 Walkathon, says Uttar Pradesh’s tech competence to be showcased

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the ‘G20 Walkathon’ organised simultaneously in four cities -- Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) – from his official residence at 5-Kalidas Marg here to spread awareness about the G20 conference.

Uttar Pradesh will host 11 meetings during the G20 conference, through which it has got the opportunity to promote its image, culture and food, besides showcasing its technological competence, Adityanath said.

He also urged the public to engage as much as possible in the G-20 activities being held in the city.

The CM stated that hosting meetings during the G-20 conference would be a great opportunity for the city to get even more global recognition.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The world is accepting the fact that in this era of global crisis, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the only ones who can save the world and realise the sacred spirit of India towards the welfare of the common man.”

He stated that Indian sages had always talked about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

“Today it is a matter of pride for us that India has got the leadership of G20 and Uttar Pradesh has got the opportunity to host it,” Adityanath said.

“The event will take place in Lucknow from February 13 to 15. We will get an opportunity to showcase the competence that Uttar Pradesh has achieved in technology in recent times. We need to set an excellent example of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is God)’,” he said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the G20 Multipurpose Sports Hall at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak handed over a flag bearing the G20 logo to Adityanath.

The Lucknow walkathon started from Kalidas Marg and passed through Hazratganj crossing before reaching the KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Member of legislative council (MLC) Mukesh Sharma and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Sportspersons, NCC cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers, civil defence officers, sports teachers of the Basic Shiksha Parishad, representatives of Nehru Yuva Kendra and Prantiya Raksha Dal jawans, NDRF and Provincial Armed Constabulary band members participated in the walkathon. The event was also live-streamed on YouTube.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)