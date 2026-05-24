Yogi Adityanath for special campaigns in child labour affected areas

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said special campaigns should be conducted in child labour-affected areas to connect children with schools and make their rehabilitation process more effective.

Yogi Adityanath (FILE PHOTO)

He said no child should be deprived of education due to financial hardship. A skill development action plan should be prepared for children with support from the private sector, he added.

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“Workers are not merely part of the production process, but the greatest strength behind the state’s economy and progress. The government’s priority is to provide workers, youth, and weaker sections of society with a dignified life, quality education, safe working conditions, and better employment opportunities,” the chief minister said. He was reviewing various schemes, programmes, and proposed initiatives of the labour and employment department here on Saturday.

He asked for expansion of the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana to all 75 districts of the state, further strengthening the ‘Sevamitra’ system, developing modern labour facilitation centres in major cities for construction workers, and linking the employment mission with global opportunities.

He was informed that working children in the 8 to 18 years age group are being enrolled in schools and provided financial assistance. Currently, the scheme is operational in 20 districts. He said the scheme should be implemented in all 75 districts of the state with new provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} He called the ‘Sevamitra’ system an innovative model of employment and public service delivery and said such technology-based systems create new opportunities for youth and skilled workers. Officials informed him that under the present system, operational since 2021, citizens can avail domestic services through a mobile app, web portal, or call centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called the ‘Sevamitra’ system an innovative model of employment and public service delivery and said such technology-based systems create new opportunities for youth and skilled workers. Officials informed him that under the present system, operational since 2021, citizens can avail domestic services through a mobile app, web portal, or call centre. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, the portal has 1,097 service providers, 5,049 Sevamitras and 54,747 skilled workers registered on it.

Appreciating the institutional reforms carried out in the labour department, the chief minister said, “Maintaining a balance between an industry-friendly environment and labour welfare is an important part of the government’s policy.”

“The proposed labour facilitation centres, or ‘Labour Addas,’ for construction workers in all industrial cities should be developed in a systematic manner. These centres should not merely function as gathering points for workers, but should be developed as comprehensive labour assistance and facilitation centres. It is essential to provide safe and organised housing facilities for workers coming from other regions in large numbers,” he said.

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He described the proposed Industrial Worker Training Institute and Hostel Scheme in Kanpur as an important initiative in the field of skill development. Preparing trained human resources according to industry requirements is the need of the hour, he said. Officials informed him that rapid efforts are being made to provide employment opportunities within India and abroad through the ‘Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission,’ constituted in July 2025. The Employment Mission has also obtained a recruitment agency licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. Through employment programmes in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Kanpur, 27,555 youth have been selected, including 2,300 youth selected for overseas employment opportunities.

“The youth of Uttar Pradesh are capable of leveraging world-class opportunities,” he added.

Officials informed him that employment possibilities have been identified in countries, including Germany, Japan, and the Slovak Republic. Agreements have also been signed to begin training programmes in various languages, including Japanese, German, and English. He asked officials to strengthen AI-based services, digital job matching, and the online counselling system on the Rojgar Sangam portal.

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