U.P. CM in Gorakhpur, to gift projects worth 4,326 crore to 3 districts of division

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on a three-day visit on Friday evening. During his visit, he will gift development projects worth ₹4,326 crore to Deoria, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts of the division.

U P CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers in Gorakhnath temple after reaching Gorakhpur on Friday evening. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the chief minister’s camp office in Gorakhpur, Yogi will lay the foundation stone of a mini stadium on the campus of Bhola Ram Maskara Inter College in Sahjanwa town of Gorakhpur on Saturday.

The CM will also perform “Bhoomi Pujan” after laying the foundation stone of a PepsiCo plant on the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) premises. Varun Beverages—a franchisee of PepsiCo—will develop the plant.

Later that day, Yogi will lay the foundation stones of 223 development projects worth ₹479.77 crore in Deoria district. He will also inaugurate the late Marjadi Devi primary health centre in Bahore village near Barhaj in Deoria.

On Sunday, the chief minister will launch 258 development projects worth ₹1,045.66 crore in Gorakhpur district. Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 1058 development projects worth ₹2,790.57 crore in Maharajganj district .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday morning, the CM will address a meeting at fertilizer unit ground in Gorakhpur after inaugurating 56 development projects worth ₹333.85 crore. He will also lay foundation stone of 202 development works worth ₹711.81 crore. Yogi will later inaugurate a branch of DPS school at Maniram in Gorakhpur.