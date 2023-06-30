84-Kosi Parikarama Marg to be widened

LUCKNOW Widening of the 240-km 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg (NH 227 B), which spans across five districts - Ayodhya, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda – is next on the agenda of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Devotees during the 84-Kosi Parikarma in Ayodhya. (File Photo/PTI)

“The process to widen the 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg, which is now a national highway, will start soon. Instructions have been given to officials to expedite the land acquisition process,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay. The highway has been divided into six packages for the widening project.

Bank details of land owners will be collected so that the compensation amount could be transferred directly into their accounts. The state government has also issued directives for the beautification of the bypass at Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway, said officials.

The state government has already proposed Sri Ram Avtaran Corridor along the 84-kosi parikrama marg. It will start from Makhaudha Dham in Basti and is the starting point of 84-kosi parikrama, an annual pilgrimage that ends in Ayodhya.

Religious destinations in these five districts are associated with Lord Ram. The 84-kosi parikrama starts in April every year and covers 21 religious destinations in these districts.