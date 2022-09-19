Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath inaugurates health camp for members of Uttar Pradesh legislature

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates health camp for members of Uttar Pradesh legislature

Published on Sep 19, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says his government is committed to realising the dream of a healthy Uttar Pradesh and wants public representatives to be in good health

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana at the health camp inaugurated in the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a three-day health camp for members of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday.

After inaugurating the health camp, Yogi Adityanath got his blood pressure and pulse checked.

In a press statement, a state government spokesperson said on the first day of the three-day health camp, arrangements were made for check-up of assembly and council members from Meerut, Agra, Jhansi and Aligarh divisions in room number 48 of the Vidhan Bhavan. A separate arrangement was made for medical examination of women members at the secretariat dispensary, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the state government was committed to realising the dream of a healthy Uttar Pradesh.

“Our public representatives should also be healthy. This is the intention of the government. All the medical investigations of the members are being done during the session,” he said.

Speaker Satish Mahana, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present with ministers and MLAs during the inauguration programme. During the three-day long camp, the members of the legislative assembly and council from all 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh will be examined.

Six teams of doctors that included physicians, surgeons, ophthalmologists, gynaecologists, radiologists, orthopaedics and ENT specialists were deployed in the medical camp.

On Tuesday, the lawmakers from Saharanpur, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Bareilly, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Devipatan and Basti divisions will be examined in the health camp.

Monday, September 19, 2022
