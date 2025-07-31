Yogi Adityanath lashes out at previous govts for neglecting MSME sector

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked previous governments for not taking care of youths and neglecting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the CM YUVA Conclave. (HT PHOTO)

In contrast, his government came out with the one district one product (ODOP) scheme to give a boost to traditional industry, Adityanath said while inaugurating the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo-2025 here.

“Anarchy, hooliganism, corruption and dishonesty during the previous governments led to a poor scenario in the MSME sector and industrial units were on the verge of closure while the people and entrepreneurs were leaving the state… ODOP has become a brand now,” he asserted.

Dwelling at length about the conditions in the state before the BJP government led by him was formed in 2017, he said the Samajwadi Party-led regime (without directly naming it) used the division in society as a tool to gain power.

Their thinking was limited to their family, he said. He called the CM Yuva Yojana, launched under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, a transformative initiative. The scheme was enabling lakhs of youth across the state to embark on a journey from self-employment to self-reliance, he added.

“CM YUVA Yojana is not just a financial aid programme, but a robust platform providing mentorship, market access, and essential resources to empower young entrepreneurs,” Yogi said.

He said over 68,000 youth have so far received interest-free and collateral-free loans amounting to ₹2,751 crore under the scheme.

The state government is also offering 10% margin money assistance to support budding entrepreneurs further.

He highlighted the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh’s youth and directed officials to ensure that at least 50 youth from each district visit the exhibition so that they can gain firsthand knowledge of various government schemes, startup resources and market opportunities.

The chief minister also inaugurated the exhibition featuring franchise brands, business on wheels, and innovative enterprises. He launched ‘UP Mart’, a portal for machinery suppliers, aimed at easing access to essential tools and equipment for startups.

Seventeen MoUs were signed in his presence to boost entrepreneurship in the state. He said it addresses the key challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs—lack of capital, training and guidance.

“This is not just a scheme—it’s a movement. A golden opportunity for every youth who has a dream but lacks resources,” he said.

The dreams were made a reality through the CM YUVA Yojana, he said.

Addressing vice chancellors and youth at the CM YUVA Conclave, Adityanath expressed concern over the growing disconnect between academic institutions and society.

“Our institutions are becoming isolated islands, increasingly cut off from the people and government schemes. This disconnect is dangerous,” he said.

He pointed out that due to a lack of information, many young people fall prey to fraudulent schemes, get burdened by debt and are often left with no choice but to migrate in search of opportunities.

“But now, this cycle will end,” he said.

He highlighted several initiatives launched to revive Uttar Pradesh’s traditional industries, including handicrafts, cottage industries and the MSME sector.

“Today, there is no licensing requirement for the first 1,000 days of starting a new enterprise in the state. We are also providing an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to support young entrepreneurs,” he said.

He announced that products from Uttar Pradesh will be prominently featured at the International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Noida.

“The Buyer-Seller Meet held at this event has become a massive platform for showcasing the state’s potential. No one would have imagined such innovation and enterprise from UP just a few years ago. From four lakh participants in the first year to five lakh in the second, the show is pushing forward our vision of taking local products to the global stage,” he said.