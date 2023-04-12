Lalji Tandon dedicated his life to public welfare: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tribute to the late BJP leader and former Bihar and Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon on his birth anniversary, describing him as a man who dedicated his life to public welfare and development.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath receiving a memento from BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon on the occasion of Lalji Tandon’s birth anniversary in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all roles and at every stage of life, be it as an activist, party worker, politician or public representative, Tandonji worked to fulfil the same ideology, values and principles. He took forward the path of development of the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His life was dedicated to public welfare and development,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The chief minister unveiled a statue of Lalji Tandon on the premises of Kalicharan Vidyalaya on Hardoi Road in Lucknow on the occasion.

Tandon had a long association with Kalicharan College. This campus has been a witness to the freedom movement and this institute has produced eminent writers and scientists, he said.

Stating that Tandon’s “greatness, gentleness and simplicity” were a reflection of his journey from zero to the top, Yogi Adityanath said, “His journey as a party worker, minister, a popular parliamentarian, a governor while ensuring public welfare and taking development forward made him the great personality he was.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath said that only education can become the medium of change in society.

“The more we cooperate in this field, the more changes will be seen in every sphere of life,” he said.

The chief minister appealed to the management of the college to “join the new policy of the government and the government will cooperate with you in improving all the dilapidated buildings here.”

During his address, Yogi said that the Lalji Tandon Foundation had taken several programmes of public welfare forward, keeping Tandonji’s memories and values alive and intact.

“Tandonji had a holistic view of business, politics, development and social philosophy of Lucknow. He has contributed significantly to the development of Lucknow,” he added.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion included deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore, Uttar Pradesh minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and Lalji Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon Gopal (Lucknow East MLA and former UP minister) on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashutosh Tandon presented a memento to Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.