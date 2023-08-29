Yogi Adityanath plays hockey in Jhansi. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mocks UP CM

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while sharing a video of the latter's hockey shot in Jhansi on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plays hockey during an event on National Sports Day marking the birth anniversary of Indian field hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, in Jhansi, Tuesday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today the chief minister was welcomed on the astroturf built by SP government in Jhansi. Someone pointed out that people from the BJP are forced to play on SP's land. The CM invented a new hockey trick which says that you should rectify your mistake so quickly that others can't notice. If others point fingers at you, just say you didn't miss the shot but bluffed the opposition and trying to distract. BJP leaders are next to none in terms of bluffing,” Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showed the chief minister with a hockey stick as he played a quick shot. He then met the hockey players at the stadium and posed for photographs with them.

The UP chief minister honoured Olympic hockey players and inaugurated a hockey match as he laid the foundation stone of over 100 development projects worth ₹2,009 crore in Jhansi. He also unveiled the statue of Major Dhyan Chand and inaugurated and inspected the Hockey Museum named after the hockey legend.

While saluting Major Dhyan Chand on his birthday, he said that this great wizard of hockey, who won three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, was not only an excellent player, but also had immense respect for Mother India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the country's highest sports award to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. The Uttar Pradesh government is establishing the state's first sports university in Meerut in his name," he added.

Yogi said the government had released ₹6,000 crore of ₹8,000 crore under this plan. He said the government was setting up the first sports university after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut. He also said his government was committed to promoting sports through the Eklavya Sports Fund and Scholarships given to sportspersons.

(With agency inputs)