Yogi Adityanath releases Deepotsav logo in Ayodhya

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations for grand Deepotsav celebrations on the Diwali eve (October 23) in Ayodhya. He also released the logo for Deepotsav and ordered roads leading to Ayodhya be made pot-hole free, officials said. Since it came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government, now in its second consecutive term, has been celebrating Deepotsav by lighting lakhs of earthen lamps known as diyas, setting Guinness records each year, in the temple town Ayodhya.

While supervising the preparations at the Ramkatha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to complete the arrangements in a time-bound manner, keeping cleanliness and safety standards in mind. This was his third Ayodhya visit in about three weeks.

During the last Diwali, a world record nine lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya and the Uttar Pradesh government this year would attempt to better their previous record by lighting 12 lakh lamps simultaneously.

“So far, about 12 lakh diyas have been prepared for the ‘Ram ki Paidi’ ghat,” said Ajay Pratap Singh, the nodal officer for Deepotsav celebrations.

The CM’s review meet was also attended by various senior officials and public representatives.

The principal secretary, tourism, made the presentation regarding Deepotsav preparations.

