Yogi Adityanath: Sardar Patel architect of the Indian national integration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a rally of 75 bike riders from his official residence on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday. The rally is part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rally finished at Kakori Shaheed Memorial.

In his address, the CM said, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the architect of the Indian national integration.”

Remembering the contribution of Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of India, he said, “After Independence, there were many princely states, which were reluctant to join the Republic of India. The devious policy of the British, to weaken India, gave the princely states an option that they could either join India or Pakistan of their own free will or remain independent. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the home minister and deputy Prime Minister of India, campaigned for the integration of India and ensured all the princely states join India.”

Yogi said, this year is being marked as Amrit Mahotsav of India’s independence and is also the centenary year of the Chauri-Chaura incident. “The Chauri-Chaura incident awakened the national consciousness,” Yogi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that Kakori Train Action gave a new dimension to the freedom struggle. In this Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaq Ulla Khan, Chandrashekhar Azad and other great revolutionaries acted against the British rule.

Minister of Law Brijesh Pathak, chief secretary RK Tiwari, director-general of police Mukul Goyal, additional chief secretary home Avnish Kumar Awasthi, additional chief secretary MSME and other senior officers were present on the occasion.