Yogi Adityanath says govt promoting sports culture at grassroots

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is establishing open gyms and sports fields in each village to promote sporting culture at the grassroots.

The chief minister was interacting with sportspersons at a multisport stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat during his visit to the district.

Yogi Adityanath also said the Centre and the state government were encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career.

The prime minister himself meets sportspersons who bring laurels to the country and boosts their morale, he said.

Appreciating the Baghpat Khel Vikas Abhiyan, Yogi Adityanath said sports activities should be encouraged in private schools and sports competitions should be conducted at the district level also.

He interacted with Arjuna awardees, international and national players and asserted that the players of Baghpat have always brought laurels to the state.

Felicitating about 30 players, the chief minister asked them about their problems and informed them about the government schemes for sports.

Later, during a review meeting, he directed authorities to provide separate toilets for boys and girls in schools and form student councils. He also reviewed the progress of Har Ghar Nal Yojana in the district. The chief minister issued directives for ensuring proper sanitation and cleanliness in the district. He asked officials not to waste electricity in government buildings.

He also interacted with intellectuals.

Besides, he planted saplings and inaugurated a health ATM at the community health centre (CHC). The chief minister also enquired about the well-being of Prakashi Tomar, also known as ‘shooter dadi.’

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath arrived at the police lines in the district at around 10.35am where he was welcomed by BJP leaders. From there, he travelled to Kisan Inter College in Mavikalan village and interacted with sportspersons.

INSTIL FEAR OF POLICE IN CRIMINALS’ MINDS: YOGI

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took stock of the law and order situation in Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh. He told senior police officials to instil fear of the police in the minds of criminals.

“There is no place for crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh, criminals should not be spared under any circumstances,” he said.

He also reviewed several development works of different departments being carried out in the district at the collectorate auditorium and ordered timely completion of these projects.

During the meeting, the CM said that better communication should be made with the public representatives.

“Everyone in the state must get the benefits of the government schemes without any discrimination,” he said. HTC