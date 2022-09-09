Yogi Adityanath says the corrupt will meet the same fate as rioters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will be a corruption-free state in five years.

He also said corruption was in the genes of the parties that ran the state before 2017 and warned the corrupt would meet the same fate as those involved in riots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He made these assertions as he unveiled or laid the foundation of 116 development projects worth ₹258 crore in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The coming five years will be the years of a vigorous fight against corruption and the corrupt. Just as the BJP government launched a drive against mafia and ensured the end of ‘mafia raj’, on the same pattern we are going to launch a drive against the corrupt and U.P. will be corruption free in the coming five years,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He was addressing a gathering at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.

Yogi Adityanath assured action against all those involved in corruption.

“There will be zero tolerance against corruption. Not only the person involved in the corruption, but their descendants too will be made to compensate for the losses that they caused to the society,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to previous governments, he said, “The ‘daam’ (price) of every ‘kaam’ (work) was already fixed. The racket (operating during the previous governments) had made the entire system hollow, by acting like a weevil (a type of insect). The results of this were known to everyone, and people of U.P. had to pay the price for it.”

“Corruption was in the genes of governments before 2017. Earlier, the government schemes were made to benefit one’s own contractor and aides,” he alleged.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) headed by Mayawati ruled Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012. The Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled the state from 2012 to 2017.

“Today, when a resident of U.P. goes outside (the state), he is seen with respect. However, the situation was not so five years ago, as the youths who had to go out, had to face problems of identity and credibility. The people from the state were forced to hide their identity at that time,” Adityanath said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The people have accepted the U.P. model. There is no place for crime and criminals in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now a riot-free state,” Yogi Adityanath added.

He also said law and order in the state was becoming an “example (nazeer)” in the country, and better law and order is taking forward the possibilities of investment and employment.

“U.P. is the first state which has taught a lesson to the rioters that if they indulge in rioting, they will be deprived of the property made by their earlier generations. And, we are going to take this fight to corrupt people. We want that the property made by the corrupt should be used for the public, and there is a need to take forward a big campaign in this regard,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon afterwards, the chief minister left for Ghazipur district where, too, he addressed a gathering and unveiled development projects.