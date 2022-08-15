Yogi Adityanath targets ₹10 lakh cr investment at global summit for ‘naya UP’
LUCKNOW:Uttar Pradesh set newer models during the surge in Covid-19 cases and is firmly focused on achieving the trillion-dollar economy goal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday, describing the 76th Independence Day as a period in history that has witnessed the advent of “naya (new)” Uttar Pradesh.
Yogi Adityanath said the state has attracted investment of ₹4 lakh crore and is eyeing another ₹10 lakh crore investment at the global investors’ summit, proposed to be held in UP in January-February 2023.
“This will help us achieve development of skill sets and help us in our goal of ensuring employment to at least one member of each family,” Yogi Adityanath said in his Independence Day address at the state’s main event in front of the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting the 75 years celebration of India’s independence into a “rashtriya utsav (national festival)”.
“In the past five years, we have attracted investment of ₹4 lakh crore, the state’s exports have grown from ₹88,000 crore to ₹1.56 crore, 5 lakh recruitments were done in the government in the last five years, 1.61 lakh have been linked to various employment schemes and more than 60 lakh others, including those involved in traditional crafts or possessing some skill sets, (have been) helped to become entrepreneurs,” Yogi Adityanath said while speaking on how the state’s economy has improved despite two Covid-hit years.
Uttar Pradesh, which is now known as “expressway state”, was also conscious of striking a balance between development and environment, he said.
“The state has consciously balanced “prakriti aur pragati (environment and development),” Adityanath said, adding, “even the weather has turned pleasant on the Independence Day, unlike in the past, when the occasion would be hit by rain or unbearable humidity.”
“The state is emerging as a data centre hub, the upcoming defence corridor is set to provide wings to the state’s development, plug and play facility is to be provided to budding entrepreneurs in Agra, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, metro train network is now present in five cities. Nine airports were there in the state and five more are coming up. The state will soon be the first to have five international airports; and all of this is helping in the creation of a ‘naye Bharat ka naya Uttar Pradesh (new U.P. of a new India),” he said.
He also spoke of the development of religious centres like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Naimisharanya and the scheme to develop Bundelkhand forts with a rich legacy with tourist policy. The chief minister mentioned the tap water in each home initiative under Jal Jeevan Mission in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions and identification of 100 aspirational development blocks among the takeaways of his government’s rule.
Stating that this was an occasion to take pride in the parliamentary democracy of the country, Yogi Adityanath said it was on account of the work done over the previous five years that the BJP government returned to power for a second consecutive term in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, a first in more than three decades.
“That was a first in 37 years of a government getting consecutive second term (in UP) after completing a full five-year stint. This was also the first instance of a chief minister’s consecutive return to power to serve the people. All this happened because of the work done by the government over the past five years when newer models were provided, such as ensuring power supply in those villages where there was no power supply, test, trace and treat model during the Covid-19 surge that was followed by record vaccination, scholarships, creating women self-help groups, newer medical and academic universities, smart cities, encouraging sports talent, rural and urban development,” he said.
“At present 9 lakh street vendors have benefitted through PM Svanidhi scheme in the state,” he said.
This is the first time that any government has come up with a comprehensive policy for street vendors, he added.
