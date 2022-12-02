Yogi Adityanath to attend World Economic Forum-2023 meet, Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up pavilion at Davos

As chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with a delegation, is set to travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum-2023 meeting, the state government proposes to put up a pavilion there to showcase Uttar Pradesh as “the best investment destination”.

The endeavour is aimed at achieving the objective of making the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

The WEF-2023 meeting is proposed at Davos from January 16 to 20.

“Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s travel programme to attend World Economic Forum-2023 has been approved in principle following an invitation from there. The state government is working on various options, including putting up a pavilion at Davos city, to showcase U.P. as the best investment destination. This will help attract investment ahead of Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) and achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years,” a senior officer said.

The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to hold the GIS-2023 from February 10-12.

“Much will, however, depend on the chief minister’s political and other engagements. Yogi has not able to travel abroad this month keeping in view his tight schedule in view of campaigning in Gujarat elections and forthcoming elections to urban local bodies,” another officer said.

When Yogi Adityanath travels to Davos to take part in the WEF-2023 meeting, he will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister to do so.

The state government has stepped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit.

“Yes, we are beginning preparations for the chief minister’s visit and make the best use of the opportunity. We hope of getting space for putting up pavilion at the WEF-2023,” the officer said.

India’s delegation in Davos in 2022 led by Union minister Piyush Goyal had included chief ministers or ministers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. India had projected itself as a reliable partner, stable economy and an attractive destination at Davos in May 2022.

Eight delegations of the state government will leave for nearly 20 countries to hold road shows soon after the winter session of the state legislature next week to attract investment ahead of GIS-2023. These delegations are expected to be back by the third week of December.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are also leading separate delegations. Maurya will leave for the Netherlands on December 16 while Pathak is expected to leave for Mexico and Brazil on December 9.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana is scheduled to leave for Canada on December 9. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will leave for USA and the UK on December 9 and is expected to be back by December 15. Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantradev Singh will lead a delegation to Australia on December 13.

The delegation led by minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma will leave for Singapore on December 16.

A delegation led by fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad will leave for Argentina on December 14 while PWD minister Jitin Prasada will lead a team to Sweden from December 14.

