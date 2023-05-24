Yogi to cite govt’s achievements at Niti Aayog meet on May 27

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has shortlisted its achievements that chief minister Yogi Adityanath may present as he speaks at the 8th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi on May 27.



“The state government’s achievements have been shortlisted and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to incorporate them in his address at the Niti Aayog on May 27. The increase in exports and progress in the health sector, including move to set up a medical college in each district, are some of the major achievements,” said a senior officer after the chief minister reviewed the preparations for the Niti Aayog meeting here late on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has convened the governing council meeting, will remain present in the day-long session of the governing council. Chief ministers of different states will be special invitees at the meeting. The governing council will also discuss follow-up on the decisions taken at the 7th governing council meeting held on August 7, 2022.

