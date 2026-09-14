Yogi announces 5 lakh cashless health cover for lawyers in Uttar Pradesh

Announcing a ₹5 lakh cashless medical insurance facility for lawyers of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the fees of government lawyers had been increased by more than 50% in Uttar Pradesh and declared that the state counsel at the Allahabad High Court will be given 400 tablets for efficient working.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Allahabad high court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and others at an HCBA event in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

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He also said financial assistance from the lawyers’ welfare fund has increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. The age limit for financial assistance to the families of deceased advocates has also been raised from 60 to 70 years.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering after handing over the keys to a newly constructed building for lawyers’ chambers and a multi-level parking facility to Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Rakesh Pande at a function organised by the association in Prayagraj.

“The building is constructed for chambers and (there are) parking (facilities) for more than 10,000 lawyers at an expense of about ₹700 crore,” he said.

He said the state government will help in providing basic facilities in these chambers on receiving a proposal from the chief justice of the Allahabad high court.

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{{^usCountry}} “Fees of government lawyers were increased by more than 50% in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fees of government lawyers were increased by more than 50% in the state,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath noted that his government has prioritised greater use of technology, modernised infrastructure, and improved coordination between police and prosecution, leading to significant increases in conviction rates.

“We have provided facilities to ensure the timely filing of charge sheets. The process of digitisation of court documents has been speeded up,” he added.

Underlining the importance of the police in the legal and justice system, the chief minister said before 2017, about 45% to 50% police posts were vacant.

When we started recruitment at that time, the police training capacity was just 3,000 personnel per year but now it has increased to 60,000, he added.

Adityanath said before 2017, many courts operated in dilapidated or temporary buildings, and that district courts in as many as 10 districts functioned from rented premises.

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He stated that his government had also addressed several shortcomings that earlier hampered the criminal justice system.

The CM noted that while the three pillars of democracy operate within their respective frameworks, better coordination and dialogue among them make democracy more mature and resilient.

The chief minister stated that the construction of integrated court complexes in 10 districts is progressing rapidly. He commended Chief Justice Arun Bhansali for his proactive efforts in this regard. Praising the role of lawyers in the freedom struggle, he mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Moti Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Baba Sahab BR Ambedkar and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya for their role in defending freedom fighters.

“Former President Dr Rajendra Prasad used to come to Prayagraj during every Kumbh and Magh Mela and used to stay here during that period,” he added.

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“My government has named the under-construction National Law University in Prayagraj after him,” he said.

Referring to emerging challenges, Adityanath said the legal fraternity must prepare itself for areas ranging from cybercrime and artificial intelligence to data privacy, e-commerce, fintech, intellectual property and climate litigation.

Justice Arun Bhansali, chief justice of the Allahabad high court, said the building will provide a place for lawyers to work in a proper environment.

Justice Arindam Sinha appreciated the state for its contribution towards growth and welfare of the Bar.

HCBA president Rakesh Pande thanked the chief minister for handing over the keys to the building and allotment of chambers, which is under process.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, judges and lawyers of the Allahabad high court were present at the function.