Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’

Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Adityanath calls the protest a “deliberate insult” to all devotees of Lord Ram, who made sacrifices in the movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020 (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back.

The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“August 5 is a day of pride for every Indian, because on this day, the worship of Lord Ram started on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Adityanath called the protest a “deliberate insult” to all devotees of Lord Ram, who made sacrifices in the movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CM also called it an insult to the Supreme Court, which announced the verdict in favour of Ram temple.

“It is an insult to the democracy of India and an insult to the honour of the judiciary of India. We condemn this act of the Congress. And the kind of conduct the Congress Party is demonstrating, I feel that no believer of India can support this. It is an insult to the devotees of Ram and Congress Party must apologise to the people of the country for this act,” he said in a statement.

Wearing black, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by police in the National Capital. Protests were also held in several other states. Inputs from agency

