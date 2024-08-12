Yogi asks officials to increase enrolled in higher education

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, directed officials to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio by 50% over the next 10 years. He said that Uttar Pradesh had led the way in implementing the NEP, and over the past three years, significant progress had been made in enhancing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and improving educational quality in universities and colleges. (SourcedUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.)

The GER is the ratio of people enrolled in higher education to the population in the age group of 18-23. Under the National Education Policy 2020, the government aims to increase the GER by 50% by 2035.

This directive came during a review meeting on the implementation and future plans for NEP 2020 in the state. The meeting was attended by principal secretaries from various education departments, including basic, secondary, higher, technical, vocational, agriculture, and medical education, who provided updates on their respective departments.

“Uttar Pradesh has successfully established one university per division and is now moving towards the ‘One District-One University’ model. The creation of these new universities was vital for further improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). Currently, the GER in higher education institutions is around 25 percent, with the goal to increase it to over 50 percent in the next 10 years,” he said.

Courses should be in local language

He emphasised that courses should be offered in local languages, highlighting the importance of linguistic knowledge for the youth. “Ensure that youth benefit from the Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, and make sure everyone receives their stipend on time,” he aid.

He further said that the National Education Policy (NEP) aimed to provide quality, universal, and employment-oriented education through modern technology in higher education institutions.

He also directed officials to establish a research chair in the name of the renowned writer and thinker Rahul Sankrityayan at Maharaja Suheldev State University in Azamgarh as soon as possible. “This chair will offer a valuable platform for young scholars to engage in research and study the life and work of Rahul Sankrityayan,” he said.

The CM further said that all students must be mandatorily registered on the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) platform to ensure that all credit transfers are managed through this system.

He also highlighted the significant potential in agricultural education, research, and innovation, identifying it as a promising career path for many young people. “The state is currently establishing incubation centers in all four agricultural universities and creating Centers of Excellence related to agriculture,” he said.

The CM said that there was a need to create a systematic institution, similar to the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research (UPCAR), to effectively regulate agricultural educational institutions. “Necessary steps should be taken in this regard,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration between the department of women and child development and the department of basic education to make bal vatikas effective learning centers where children can develop a passion for learning.

Curriculum should be regularly updated

The CM instructed officials to regularly update school curriculums, focusing on making learning materials and teaching methods engaging for young children.

He also urged the expedited construction of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools and Mukhyamantri Model Composite Schools. “These schools, along with Atal Residential Schools, are poised to bring significant changes to the state’s basic education system. Therefore, they should be equipped to meet global standards,” he said.

The CM further stressed that annual exams should be completed by May 15, except in unavoidable circumstances, and that every school should have a playground to promote physical education.