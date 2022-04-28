Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs’ problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district.

The projects that the chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed included a polytechnic at Sahjanwa, sainik school on the fertiliser factory campus, an Ayush university, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, development works in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area (GIDA) and construction of the Atal Residential School in Sahjanwa area.

After inspection of the Atal Residential School, Yogi Adityanath said the construction should be completed by September.

He directed the chief executive officer of GIDA to redress grievances, adding that officers should be sensitive to problems of entrepreneurs who have set up units or invested in GIDA, he said.

The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said.

Strict action should be taken against those who violate the government’s rules and norms, he added.

Soil work on the Gorakhpur Link expressway should be completed before the onset of the monsoon, he said.

GORAKHPUR BECOMING HUB OF SUPER SPECIALITY MEDICAL FACILITIES: YOGI

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated Aryavart MRI centre near Ramgarh Tal area. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.

Baba Raghav Das Medical College was the only health facility in the district earlier but the BJP government has equipped the medical college with super specialty facilities, besides AIIMS has opened in the district, he said. The private sector is also playing an important role in providing super specialty facilities in the district, Yogi said.