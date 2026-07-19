Yogi asks students to emulate Japan, imbibe discipline

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday combined a message of discipline, nationalism and civic responsibility with a major development push in Bulandshahr, where he addressed students at Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir before inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 57 projects worth more than ₹574 crore.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Bulandshahr on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

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At Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir, the chief minister urged students to adopt self-discipline and hard work, describing discipline as the foundation of individual and national progress.

He said Japan could rebuild after World War 2 and become a developed country due to its technology and self-discipline, among other things, and said Indian students should do the same and “strive towards creating a new history”.

“Self-discipline forms the foundation of progress for any community, society or nation. It is precisely because of this self-discipline that Japan has become a developed country,” he said.

The chief minister spoke to students about the atomic bombs dropped in Japan in 1945, according to a UP government statement.

“Two of its most populous cities were devastated by the atomic blasts, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. Although Japan was shattered both economically and in terms of morale, it has since emerged as a developed economy. India gained independence in 1947, and the circumstances facing both nations at the time were largely similar,” Adityanath said.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged students to embrace the spirit of “Nation First” and imbibe the values of service and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged students to embrace the spirit of “Nation First” and imbibe the values of service and dedication. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it the world’s largest social organisation, and said its ideals could help young people lead meaningful lives. He also congratulated Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shikshan Sansthan for establishing the Sainik Vidya Mandir in Bulandshahr, noting that the district has produced one of the highest numbers of soldiers and military officers in the country.

During the programme, he felicitated Baba Rajpal Singh for donating 32 bighas of land for the school, saying the contribution reflected his dedication to the nation and would preserve the legacy of Rajju Bhaiya in his ancestral district.

The chief minister also explained Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran” (Five Resolves), urging citizens to shed the mentality of slavery, take pride in India’s heritage, uphold social equality, respect the armed forces and fulfil civic duties. He said a nation progresses when its citizens place duty above rights.

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He announced that girls would also be admitted to the Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir in the future and that the state government would construct a girls’ hostel in the name of Rajju Bhaiya’s mother.

Paying tribute to Rajju Bhaiya, the former RSS chief and physicist, the chief minister described him as an inspiration whose life was devoted to the nation, Sanatan values and public service. He also recalled Rajju Bhaiya’s father, who served as chief engineer in the Irrigation department and contributed to strengthening western Uttar Pradesh’s irrigation network.

Later in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 57 development projects worth over ₹574 crore in Bulandshahr and Sikandrabad assembly constituencies. He also distributed laptops, Ayushman Bharat cards, scholarship certificates, subsidy cheques, thermal printers, toolkits and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

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Addressing a public gathering, he contrasted the state’s present with its past, claiming that before 2017 western Uttar Pradesh was plagued by riots, curfews, fear and insecurity.

“Today, strict action has been taken against organised crime. Those who threaten the safety of daughters and traders have only two places- jail or hell,” he said.

He asserted that Bulandshahr had undergone a transformation through improved infrastructure and connectivity. He highlighted the Ganga Expressway, the approved Link Expressway connecting it to the upcoming Jewar International Airport, and the recently approved Bulandshahr Ring Road as projects that would accelerate industrialisation and employment.

He said the Jewar airport, being developed across nearly 14,000 acres, would become a major aircraft maintenance and cargo hub, while surrounding projects such as the International Film City, Apparel Park, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, IT and Electronics City and Fintech City would generate large-scale economic opportunities.

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The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore, placing it among India’s top three state economies.

Concluding his address, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh had become a model of “heritage and development”.