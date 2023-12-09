Yogi asks universities to form internal teams to combat drug addiction

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday laid stress on the participation of universities in the statewide campaign against illegal drug dealers and drug menace.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He asked the universities to establish internal teams dedicated to address the issue of drug addiction, said a statement from his office.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Yogi Adityanath said this at a review of the law and order situation as well as the ongoing development works in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Authority, and Meerut division at the auditorium of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed senior police officers to intensify and enforce stringent measures in the ongoing anti-drug campaign. He said that suspicious people hovering around universities and educational institutions should be investigated. He stressed the importance of taking decisive action against those enticing students into the world of illegal drugs, including the seizure of their assets. Furthermore, he instructed the establishment of rehabilitation centres within medical colleges, the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also directed officials to expedite the opening of offices for entrepreneurs who have invested in the region.

Reviewing the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he called for the inclusion of a maximum number of citizens and beneficiaries of various schemes. The chief minister also sought updates on the ground-breaking ceremony, New Noida development, and theme-based parks. The officers also gave information to him about waste management, startups, the YEIDA Master Plan 2041 and the New Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway through a presentation.

He instructed officials to ensure the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras as part of the Safe City initiative. Also, CCTV footage should be kept safe by making a control room, he said. He also asked all the authorities to establish constant communication with the public and public representatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister issued directives to ensure the timely submission of master plans by authorities to the government. Additionally, he emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive plan for the removal of illegal encroachments. He provided strict instructions for the timely resolution of matters related to IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) and revenue. The officers were directed to address issues raised by public representatives with both efficiency and quality in a timely manner.

Among those present at the meeting were Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, MLC Shri Chand Sharma, Meerut divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J, police commissioner Lakshmi Kumari, district magistrate Manish Kumar, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M, YEIDA CEO Arunveer Singh, and Greater Noida CEO Ravikumar NG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}