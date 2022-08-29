Yogi calls upon youths to join decisive battle against drug mafia
The chief minister said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the first foundation day celebrations of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur on Sunday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, on Sunday, called upon the youths to join the decisive fight against illicit liquor and drugs trade.
“The state government has launched a decisive battle (against drug mafia) and prepared an action plan against drug abuse. To prevent the drug dealers from playing with the future of the present generation, strict action has been taken against the drug and spurious liquor mafia,” he said.
The chief minister said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the first foundation day celebrations of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur on Sunday.
“Our resolve is to make the youths of Uttar Pradesh healthy. To end drug addiction, our youths must contribute to state’s fight against the national crime for a bright and successful future,” he said.
“It is an opportunity to strive for better and make the most out of them. We should take every challenge as an opportunity, deal with them by preparing an action plan without worrying about the immediate consequences,” he added.
“We start worrying about the result even before starting work and this is where the difficulty begins. While moving towards the goal, it is necessary to focus on how to start the work and not to worry about the result. If the work starts well then no obstacle, no force, can stop a person from achieving success,” he said.
“It is essential to do research in various fields and take out publications and research papers as envisioned by PM Modi in the National Education Policy. This will take India to new heights globally in terms of education, medical education and health,” he said.
He said that one of the main objectives behind setting up Mahayogi Gorakhnath University was to advance research in the field of education and medicine. “All universities and higher education institutions should work to enhance research and develop a healthy competition among each other for better results,” he added.
He said under PM Modi’s leadership, the country fought against the pandemic without worrying about the consequences. “Under the PM’s guidance, India developed world-class indigenous vaccines in less than a year to fight against Covid-19 whereas under previous governments, vaccine for encephalitis took about 100 years. This was a result of research and innovation that was encouraged by PM Modi,” he said.
“The state government had to send the first sample to Pune for Covid testing. Today, we have a capacity to conduct 4 lakh tests per day. This is because the state government worked with dedication to save both lives and livelihood, he said. “The government worked with positive intent, that is the reason today India has administered over 200 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while nearly 37 crore doses have been administered in U.P. itself,” he said.
“Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is paying attention to health along with education. The hospital located within the campus is providing medical services to the people. Research is also being conducted by the university on diseases that cause sudden deaths. A recent research study at the university has explored a serious disease caused by rat urine,” he said.
He said the youth will no longer have to go outside the state to prepare for competitive examinations as the government has started Abhyudaya coaching. Along with physical and virtual classes, tablets and smart phones are being given to the youth so that there is no hindrance in their studies, he said.
The CM also felicitated meritorious students.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics