Yogi directs foolproof security, traffic plan for UPITS-2026

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure foolproof security, cleanliness, traffic management and proper hospitality for foreign guests at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026 (UPITS-2026). He asked them to make the event a global platform for the state’s products, skills and industrial strength.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the trade show at Gautam Buddha University auditorium on Sunday. (File)

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Reviewing preparations at the Gautam Buddha University auditorium, Yogi said UPITS would give momentum to the “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India” campaigns and contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s goal of achieving a $1-trillion economy.

He said this edition would have six partner countries — Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus — participating through dedicated premium foyer pavilions, bilateral business sessions and structured B2B meetings. Officials told the CM that nearly 600 international buyers from 72 countries were expected through coordinated efforts of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and Indian missions abroad.

The CM said the trade show should have wide participation from Noida and Greater Noida as well as Awadh, Bundelkhand and Braj, reflecting the state’s cultural and economic diversity. Twenty-five cultural programmes have been planned, including Kathak, Pakhawaj and sitar recitals, Bhojpuri and Alha folk performances, Rai and Tharu tribal dances and musical nights.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi stressed participation of local artists, youth and One District One Product (ODOP) exhibitors, saying the trade show would provide young people direct exposure to business and entrepreneurship opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi stressed participation of local artists, youth and One District One Product (ODOP) exhibitors, saying the trade show would provide young people direct exposure to business and entrepreneurship opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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With heavy footfall expected, he directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for traffic, parking, public transport, sanitation, security, food and drinking water. Three authorities were asked to coordinate on cleanliness, law and order and smooth traffic movement. The venue is to remain clean, orderly and plastic-free, with CCTV surveillance and EV charging stations.

All government departments were directed to complete stall installation by September 23. Officials were also asked to ensure adequate signage, additional telecom towers, reliable internet and Wi-Fi, and proper crowd management. Visitors creating reels or social media content were to be encouraged to maintain decorum and follow security protocols.

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Police commissioner Lakshmi Singh briefed the CM on the traffic and security plan, including review of approach routes, frisking and deployment of adequate personnel at entry and exit points. More than 500 EV shuttle buses will connect parking areas with the exhibition site. A UPITS facilitation counter has also been made operational at Noida International Airport for international delegations and VVIPs.

Themed “Amazing Platform for Unique Sourcing”, UPITS-2026 will showcase sectors including ODOP, MSMEs, electronics and IT, defence and aerospace, agriculture, renewable energy, automobile and EV, pharma, textiles, logistics, real estate, tourism and culture. About 36,500 sqm of exhibition space has been booked, with the layout finalised, while more than 20 knowledge sessions will be held.

Present on occasion were MSME minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, MoS for PWD Brijesh Singh, MoS for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma and ACS (infrastructure and industrial development) Deepak Kumar besides ssenior administration, authority and police officers.

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