Yogi distributes 1.23 lakh smartphones among anganwadi workers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath showered praise on anganwadi workers for their contribution to Covid control efforts in UP and distributed 1.23 lakh smartphones to 1.23 lakh anganwadi workers during a programme to promote nutrition among women and children in the state capital on Tuesday.

Under Nutrition Campaign, he also gave away 1.87 lakh newborn growth monitoring devices (infantometers) to the anganwadi workers for health testing of children. Now, these workers will be digitally enabled to perform their task.

“During the peak of the pandemic, anganwadi workers went from house to house. They provided medicine kits to every patient, checked who is having flu-like symptoms, who is suffering from cough, cold and fever. They prepared a list of such patients and gave it to the district headquarters by evening. This way, Uttar Pradesh created a new model by controlling Covid through field workers. This also sends a message to others that by doing collective work, we can easily deal with any major challenge, said Yogi Adityanath while addressing anganwadi workers.

The CM said institutions/departments/individuals could do any propaganda about themselves, but their real work was tested in times of calamity or adverse situations. “UP has passed all tests with flying colours, because of such a strong workforce. Covid was all over the world, but the eyes of the country’s media were on Uttar Pradesh, because they had some expectations from the state,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath also indicated a wage hike for anganwadi workers but stopped short of any announcement in this regard.

“Technology not only makes our work easier, but is also transparent and brings added responsibility. It makes us skilled in the field besides earning respect. He said today the perception of people about UP has changed. Every department has done something new and good. Remember what the situation was four and a half years back. Now, the state of affairs has changed and the respect and honour of anganwadi workers has increased during our government,” said Yogi.

On September 7, governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated 529 new anganwadi centres, constructed at a cost of Rs. 4,142 lakh, in 24 districts of the state, and appointment letters were distributed among 91 newly-selected child development project officers.