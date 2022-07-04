Yogi government 2.0: Action-packed 100 days bear Mission 2024 imprint

The action-packed 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0 had Mission 2024 written all over them.

In these 100 days, the BJP ministers were constantly on the move while the party cautiously guarded the workers against complacency by tasking them with strengthening booths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exercise was specially focused on about 35,000 odd booths where the party’s internal report suggests a neutral voter-base that could be receptive to the BJP. The pattern of “anti-BJP” voting in about 40,000 booths in a few remaining opposition citadels in the state is also being studied.

“The first 100 days offer a condensed view of the roadmap that the party will take over the next 650 days or so,” a U.P. minister said. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are expected in as much time, party leaders explained.

Having created a new voter base of ‘labarthi (beneficiaries)’ that among other things got two free meals during Covid surge and backed the BJP, the party has now tasked officials with ensuring maximum coverage of government schemes among the needy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The target is to reach out to all the eligible beneficiaries,” a BJP leader said, adding that the process would now gather pace.

These 100 days began with chief minister Yogi Adityanath flying to Delhi to meet the top leadership together with the two deputy chief ministers in a display of unity. The CM told his ministers in the first meeting to hit the ground running.

Rather than focus on media and interviews, the ministers were told to spend weekends out of the state capital among the people to gather feedback about government functioning.

Groups of ministers were set up and allotted responsibilities for various districts. Their feedback, some leaders suggested, formed the basis of mass bureaucratic transfers that unfolded just ahead of the completion of the 100-day period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All this while, the ministers remained active. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is engaged in creating job opportunities in rural areas, which, despite the farmers’ unrest, voted for the BJP in 2022 U.P. polls. Yogi Adityanath has consulted experts on feasibility of a family card for each family – a step aimed at creating employment or entrepreneurial options for at least one member of each family.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who looks after the health sector, stood incognito in queues in government hospitals to know the problems the poor faced in government hospitals.

Each day, he calls up patients in government hospitals in five districts randomly for a status-check of services.

U.P ‘s Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev’s department has readied plans to inform water-starved people in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions through special messages: “Congratulations, your house is up next for clean drinking tap water facility.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others like the transport minister Daya Shankar Singh found other ways to be visible. Singh entered a government bus with folded hands, introduced himself to the awe-struck passengers, and enquired if they faced any problems during the ride. The passengers could hardly respond!

Unlike in Yogi’s first stint when various working groups were set up by then BJP chief Amit Shah to iron out issues among the party and the government, the second stint has been markedly different.

The party and the government publicly are on the same page with Adityanath lavishing praise on the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

“In 2019, Amethi, a Congress fort fell. Recently, the BJP won Azamgarh and Rampur, two Samajwadi Party citadels. Now, in terms of representation two leading citadels where a win would be huge, are Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha constituency of Mulayam Singh ji and Rae Bareli, the constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ilmi feels that if the party’s booth-management in the opposition space falls into place, ‘Mission Clean Sweep’ might not be “impossible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON