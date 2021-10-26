Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Yogi: Government committed to provide relief to flood-hit farmers

Officers informed CM Yogi Adityanath that ₹30.54 crore had been released from the State Disaster Response Fund for the assistance to 90,950 farmers in 35 districts.
A flooded field in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 10:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday the state government was committed to provide assistance to all the farmers who were affected by the recent floods.

He directed all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to conduct an immediate survey of the districts where crops had been damaged due to floods and said details should be fed online in the agriculture investment grant module so that the compensation amount could be credited in the account of the affected farmers soon.

Yogi was reviewing the relief assistance provided to the farmers under agriculture investment grant module in a high-level meeting held at his official residence.

The officers apprised the CM that 30.54 crore had been released from the State Disaster Response Fund for assistance to 90,950 farmers in 35 districts, including Ambedkarnagar, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Jhansi, Deoria, Pilibhit, Balrampur, Ballia, Basti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Mau, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Varanasi, Shravasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Sultanpur and Hamirpur.

