Yogi: Government committed to provide relief to flood-hit farmers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday the state government was committed to provide assistance to all the farmers who were affected by the recent floods.

He directed all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to conduct an immediate survey of the districts where crops had been damaged due to floods and said details should be fed online in the agriculture investment grant module so that the compensation amount could be credited in the account of the affected farmers soon.

Yogi was reviewing the relief assistance provided to the farmers under agriculture investment grant module in a high-level meeting held at his official residence.

The officers apprised the CM that ₹30.54 crore had been released from the State Disaster Response Fund for assistance to 90,950 farmers in 35 districts, including Ambedkarnagar, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Jhansi, Deoria, Pilibhit, Balrampur, Ballia, Basti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Mau, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Varanasi, Shravasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Sultanpur and Hamirpur.