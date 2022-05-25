Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi: Govt committed to providing free ration to all eligible people
lucknow news

Yogi: Govt committed to providing free ration to all eligible people

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said all eligible families were being provided free ration and efforts were being made to cover all those who had been left out for any reason by deleting ration cards being misused by those who were not entitled to them.
Yogi said since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 25, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government was committed to providing ration to all the people who were eligible under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

He was replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Bhimrao Ambedkar had asked how many families surviving on begging were getting the benefits of free ration in UP.

The CM said all eligible families were being provided free ration and efforts were being made to cover all those who had been left out for any reason by deleting ration cards being misused by those who were not entitled to them.

“Poverty is not a static thing. Those who are poor today may become rich tomorrow and those who are rich today may become poor tomorrow. This is why we take up the exercise to verify ration cards from time to time to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of the benefits,” the CM said.

RELATED STORIES

He said that since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured all the poor, workers and migrants got food kits and free ration every month,” he pointed out.

He said 15 crore people in the state had access to free ration twice a month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the state government’s own scheme. The CM also referred to the one nation, one ration card policy under which beneficiaries could get their ration anywhere in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP