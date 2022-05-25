Yogi: Govt committed to providing free ration to all eligible people

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government was committed to providing ration to all the people who were eligible under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

He was replying to a question during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Bhimrao Ambedkar had asked how many families surviving on begging were getting the benefits of free ration in UP.

The CM said all eligible families were being provided free ration and efforts were being made to cover all those who had been left out for any reason by deleting ration cards being misused by those who were not entitled to them.

“Poverty is not a static thing. Those who are poor today may become rich tomorrow and those who are rich today may become poor tomorrow. This is why we take up the exercise to verify ration cards from time to time to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not deprived of the benefits,” the CM said.

He said that since his government came to power in 2017, all efforts were being made to provide ration cards to people as per their eligibility, in a transparent manner. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we ensured all the poor, workers and migrants got food kits and free ration every month,” he pointed out.

He said 15 crore people in the state had access to free ration twice a month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the state government’s own scheme. The CM also referred to the one nation, one ration card policy under which beneficiaries could get their ration anywhere in the country.