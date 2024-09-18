Yogi govt to add 120 new e-buses to UPSRTC fleet

In a boost to public transport, the Yogi government is set to expand the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) fleet with 120 new electric buses, a government spokesman said here on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“These buses, to be added in addition to the 100 already sanctioned, will soon hit the roads as the tendering process is expected to begin shortly,” he said.

The electric buses will serve key regions, with Aligarh and Moradabad receiving 30 buses each, while 20 buses each will be deployed in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. Equipped with modern amenities and cutting-edge technology, the buses are designed to provide a comfortable travel experience to passengers while promoting eco-friendly mobility.

Lucknow will see 20 buses operating between New Barabanki Station and Awadh Bus Station. Similarly, Ayodhya will have 20 buses on routes like Ayodhya-Lucknow (4), Ayodhya-Gorakhpur (4), Ayodhya-Prayagraj-Gonda (6), and Ayodhya-Sultanpur-Varanasi (6).