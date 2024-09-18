Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi govt to add 120 new e-buses to UPSRTC fleet

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 18, 2024 10:46 PM IST

These buses, to be added, will be in addition to the 100 already sanctioned, a state govt spokesman said.

In a boost to public transport, the Yogi government is set to expand the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) fleet with 120 new electric buses, a government spokesman said here on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“These buses, to be added in addition to the 100 already sanctioned, will soon hit the roads as the tendering process is expected to begin shortly,” he said.

The electric buses will serve key regions, with Aligarh and Moradabad receiving 30 buses each, while 20 buses each will be deployed in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. Equipped with modern amenities and cutting-edge technology, the buses are designed to provide a comfortable travel experience to passengers while promoting eco-friendly mobility.

Lucknow will see 20 buses operating between New Barabanki Station and Awadh Bus Station. Similarly, Ayodhya will have 20 buses on routes like Ayodhya-Lucknow (4), Ayodhya-Gorakhpur (4), Ayodhya-Prayagraj-Gonda (6), and Ayodhya-Sultanpur-Varanasi (6).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On