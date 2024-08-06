Yogi govt to train 30K youths as Surya Mitras

Lucknow: Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh government had planned to train over 30,000 youths from the state as Surya Mitras to quickly achieve PM Modi’s vision of rooftop solar panel in each household in the state, a government spokesman said here on Monday. The Surya Mitra training programme spans three months and includes 600 hours of comprehensive training. (For representation)

“Currently, 3,000 youths have already completed their training as Surya Mitras,” he claimed.

To develop skilled manpower for the solar energy sector, the National Solar Energy Mission has outlined a plan to groom Surya Mitras, creating a workforce of skilled workers for solar projects.

Following the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in February 2023, which aims to install 1 crore solar rooftops nationwide, UP government has committed to contributing 25 lakh solar rooftop panels to this goal.

According to available data, registration has been completed for installing solar rooftop panels in over 18 lakh houses in the state, with applications submitted for approximately two lakh additional houses. The installation of solar rooftops has already been completed in more than 10,000 houses .

To promote solar energy use, the government has introduced a ‘net billing/net metering’ system. Additionally, UPNEDA has partnered with the Tata Group to install rooftop panels on 10 lakh houses across the state, with the initiative recently commencing in Varanasi.

“With the large-scale installation of solar rooftop panels, there will be a significant need for skilled workers in the sector. To address this, UPNEDA has set a target of training 30,000 Surya Mitras through district training centres and ITI institutes,” the spokesman said.

The Surya Mitra training programme spans three months and includes 600 hours of comprehensive training. This training covers classroom instruction, practical laboratory work, exposure to SPV plants, on-the-job training, as well as soft skills and entrepreneurship development.

To qualify for the programme, candidates must have passed the Class 10 and hold an ITI certification in electrician, wireman, electronic mechanic, fitter, or sheet metal trade. Upon completing the Surya Mitra training, trainees receive assistance in securing employment.

Solar parks in Bundelkhand

In its efforts to provide solar energy to both urban and rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh government is developing solar parks to transform the Bundelkhand region into a solar energy hub, according to a government spokesman.

“The largest of these solar parks is being established across 9,000 acres in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Chitrakoot, where a 2,000 MW solar plant will be installed. This will produce 4700 million units of electricity per year,” he said.

The process of leasing the targeted land from 32 villages is currently underway. So far, over 8,000 acres (more than 90% of the land) have been secured. Simultaneously, the Yogi government has set a goal to complete all three projects by December 2025. However, experts suggest that the projects may commence ahead of schedule.

“This endeavour will create over 18,000 employment opportunities,” the spokesman claimed.