Yogi hails decision to list Gond caste as Scheduled Tribe

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the union cabinet’s decision to shift Gond caste along with its five sub castes from the list of scheduled castes to the list of scheduled tribes in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“The Union cabinet’s decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shift Gond caste and its five sub castes (Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari and Rajgond) from scheduled castes list in 13 districts to scheduled tribes list is welcome. We are grateful to the Prime Minister,” said Yogi in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

“Under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister, who is committed to social justice, the decision will lead to all round development of Gond community,” said Yogi.