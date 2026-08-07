Yogi hails Kanwar Yatra harmony, orders crackdown on rumour-mongers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday projected the ongoing Kanwar Yatra as an example of social harmony and communal co-existence, asserting that the pilgrimage had become a symbol of faith, discipline and national unity even as he ordered a zero-tolerance crackdown on rumour-mongers and anti-social elements seeking to disrupt public order.

Reviewing law and order, the CM expressed concern over recent crimes against women and reiterated that women’s safety remained the government’s foremost priority. (File Photo)

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Addressing senior administrative and police officials during a statewide review meeting through video conference, Adityanath said the participation of lakhs of devotees and the voluntary efforts of social organisations in serving pilgrims reflected the strength of social cohesion at a time when attempts were being made to create caste-based divisions.

He directed district administrations to act firmly against anyone trying to disturb the peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra or spread misinformation. “False and misleading narratives should be countered immediately with verified facts,” he said, adding that hooliganism and disruption during religious events would not be tolerated.

The CM singled out Bareilly as an example of communal harmony, noting that members of the Muslim community had arranged vegetarian food during the Ala Hazrat Urs and kept the event low-key out of respect for Kanwar pilgrims. He described the gesture as a commendable example of mutual respect and social sensitivity, while directing officials to maintain heightened vigilance in the district where both events are taking place simultaneously.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials informed the meeting that coordination with neighbouring states for the Kanwar Yatra remained seamless. The ADG, Meerut Zone, said bordering states were extending full cooperation, while the Ghaziabad police commissioner said nearly 70,000 Kanwariyas had already passed through the district, with pilgrim numbers expected to rise significantly over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed the meeting that coordination with neighbouring states for the Kanwar Yatra remained seamless. The ADG, Meerut Zone, said bordering states were extending full cooperation, while the Ghaziabad police commissioner said nearly 70,000 Kanwariyas had already passed through the district, with pilgrim numbers expected to rise significantly over the next two days. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing law and order, the CM expressed concern over recent crimes against women and reiterated that women’s safety remained the government’s foremost priority. He directed police to intensify the Mission Shakti campaign, increase patrolling in vulnerable areas, ensure effective deployment of women police personnel and publicly identify habitual eve-teasers and snatchers as a deterrent. He warned that negligence in cases involving women’s safety would invite strict action.

He also reviewed fertiliser availability for the ongoing kharif season and said the state had adequate stocks of urea, DAP and other fertilisers. He instructed DMs to streamline distribution, prevent black marketing, deploy additional staff at cooperative societies where necessary and maintain strict surveillance in districts along the Nepal border to prevent diversion of stocks.

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On the flood situation, Adityanath directed officials to ensure uninterrupted relief operations in affected districts and provide immediate assistance to marooned villages. He ordered urgent measures to strengthen vulnerable embankments and prevent river erosion, particularly in Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Muzaffarnagar and Ballia, where affected families were asked to be provided land allotments and housing at the earliest.

Emphasising public safety, the CM directed that only school vehicles meeting prescribed fitness standards be allowed to operate and ordered mandatory verification of drivers of school buses, taxis and e-rickshaws to strengthen passenger safety