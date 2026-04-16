Yogi inaugurates AI-based Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening urged students to embrace cutting-edge technology and become drivers of innovation. He inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence-based Centre of Excellence at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPTI), expressing confidence that the initiative would prove to be a turning point in empowering youth, farmers, and women through digital skills and modern research in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

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“Students should come forward to learn Artificial Intelligence and other advanced tools. This Centre of Excellence will prepare them for future opportunities and strengthen self-reliance,” he said.

The first AI Centre of Excellence at MPTI has been established with technical support from Tata Consultancy Services. The chief minister said the centre would serve as a regional hub for skill development, research, and startup incubation across eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of western Bihar and Nepal. Highlighting inclusive development, Adityanath said the centre would benefit farmers and women through technology-driven training modules.

“This platform will create new employment avenues and empower every section of the society,” he added, describing it as a major step towards strengthening skill development, innovation, and self-reliance.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the state’s progress, he said that before 2017, poor infrastructure, erratic electricity supply, and security concerns had deterred investment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the state’s progress, he said that before 2017, poor infrastructure, erratic electricity supply, and security concerns had deterred investment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further stated that the region, once considered backward, is now emerging as a knowledge hub. He highlighted that four universities are operational and a Software Technology Park has recently been established with central government support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further stated that the region, once considered backward, is now emerging as a knowledge hub. He highlighted that four universities are operational and a Software Technology Park has recently been established with central government support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the Centre of Excellence will focus on Artificial Intelligence, drone technology, 3D printing, cybersecurity, and other emerging domains. The initiative aims to provide advanced training, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the Centre of Excellence will focus on Artificial Intelligence, drone technology, 3D printing, cybersecurity, and other emerging domains. The initiative aims to provide advanced training, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the “Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047” programme at MPTI and said the vision of a developed and self-reliant India and Uttar Pradesh can be achieved by integrating emerging technologies into every field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the “Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047” programme at MPTI and said the vision of a developed and self-reliant India and Uttar Pradesh can be achieved by integrating emerging technologies into every field. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting technological reforms in the sugarcane sector, he noted that the introduction of digital slips delivered directly to farmers’ smartphones has eliminated middlemen and reduced discrepancies.

He also stated that sector-specific centres of excellence are being developed across the state. These include potato research in Agra, fruits and vegetables in Kannauj and Basti, and rice research at an international institute in Varanasi, where yields of up to 100 quintals per hectare have been achieved, more than double the traditional output.

During the programme, the chief minister honoured students who contributed to an AI awareness world record and felicitated winners of a hackathon. Certificates were also distributed to farmers trained under the “AI for Farmers” initiative.

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