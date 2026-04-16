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Yogi inaugurates AI-based Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urges students to embrace technology, be drivers of innovation

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening urged students to embrace cutting-edge technology and become drivers of innovation. He inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence-based Centre of Excellence at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPTI), expressing confidence that the initiative would prove to be a turning point in empowering youth, farmers, and women through digital skills and modern research in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

“Students should come forward to learn Artificial Intelligence and other advanced tools. This Centre of Excellence will prepare them for future opportunities and strengthen self-reliance,” he said.

The first AI Centre of Excellence at MPTI has been established with technical support from Tata Consultancy Services. The chief minister said the centre would serve as a regional hub for skill development, research, and startup incubation across eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as parts of western Bihar and Nepal. Highlighting inclusive development, Adityanath said the centre would benefit farmers and women through technology-driven training modules.

“This platform will create new employment avenues and empower every section of the society,” he added, describing it as a major step towards strengthening skill development, innovation, and self-reliance.

Highlighting technological reforms in the sugarcane sector, he noted that the introduction of digital slips delivered directly to farmers’ smartphones has eliminated middlemen and reduced discrepancies.

He also stated that sector-specific centres of excellence are being developed across the state. These include potato research in Agra, fruits and vegetables in Kannauj and Basti, and rice research at an international institute in Varanasi, where yields of up to 100 quintals per hectare have been achieved, more than double the traditional output.

During the programme, the chief minister honoured students who contributed to an AI awareness world record and felicitated winners of a hackathon. Certificates were also distributed to farmers trained under the “AI for Farmers” initiative.

 
centre of excellence skill development innovation artificial intelligence
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi inaugurates AI-based Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi inaugurates AI-based Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur
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