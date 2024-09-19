Yogi launches jibe at Cong-SP, likens them to ‘Bhasmasur’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at INDIA bloc partners, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying they allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus and misused power given by the people during previous terms. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the employment fair organized at Ghaziabad (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

“SP leaders are labelling India’s religious leaders and cultural icons as mafia. The Congress and the SP are like ‘Bhasmasur’(a demon granted power to burn whatever he touched), as they harm the very people who grant them power,” said Adityanath.

He was addressing a gathering of supporters at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon after dedicating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹757 crore. The CM distributed appointment letters to over 10,000 youths, tablets/smartphones to more than 6,000 young individuals and disbursed loans exceeding ₹327 crore to 632 beneficiaries.

Reflecting on past governance, the CM alleged, “Before 2014, the Congress-led central government enacted laws to suppress Hindus, sought to dismantle the Ram Setu, obstructed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and promoted terrorism in Kashmir. Congress undermined the nation’s security.”

Adityanath claimed that all the individuals apprehended recently for endangering the safety of daughters had links with the SP.

The chief minister also accused the SP of cowing down to mafia and criminals during their rule in the state and of calling religious leaders” as “mafia”, referring to SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statement where he said “there is not much difference between mathadheesh (head of a mutt) and mafia.”

Adityanath said, “The mafia and rioters were a primary source of income for the opposition. Today, these political patrons are distressed by the disappearance of the mafia and rioters.”

Targeting the opposition in a poetic way, Adityanath said: “Nazar nahin hai, nazaron ki baat karte hain, zamin pe chand-sitaron ki baat karte hain. Wo haath jodkar lootne wale, bhari sabha mein sudharon ki baat karte hain (they talk of vision without sight, speak of moon and stars while standing on the ground. Those who looted people with folded hands now speak of reforms at full gatherings).”

“It seems that Aurangzeb’s soul has truly entered them and they call saints as mafias. It is due to such people that people migrated from Kairana and Kandhla. However, traders and women are safe in the new UP. We cannot tolerate goondaism and rule of mafia,” Yogi added.

The CM also announced that he had put forward a proposal for establishing a satellite centre of Delhi’s AIIMS, in Ghaziabad. “Similar services will be made available here in Ghaziabad. We have put forward our proposal for this,” said Adityanath.

The Ghaziabad assembly seat is one of the 10 seats in UP which go to bypolls in coming months. During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP got only 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. INDIA bloc partners, the SP and the Congress, made huge inroads and secured 37 and six seats, respectively.

In the upcoming bypolls, the ruling BJP is likely to face stiff opposition from the Congress-SP alliance as ‘UP ke ladke’ pitch appeared to have resonated well with the people of the state during the LS poll campaigns.

Adityanath hit out at the two parties, saying “do ladko ki Jodi” (Rahul and Akhilesh ) came to UP to mislead people and did nothing for others but only for their own families.

“Whenever people gave them power, they misused it just like the Bhasmasura used it in ancient times. While the previous government at the centre was oppressing Hindus and putting roadblocks in the construction of Ram Temple and letting extremism flourish in Kashmir, the SP was also on the same track. Goondas were flourishing here and riots were frequent every other day,” said Yogi.