Yogi orders repair of rain-damaged roads in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure rain-damaged roads are made motorable immediately.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a review meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Chairing a review meeting, he said, “Prioritise making major roads pothole-free before upcoming festivals.”

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During the meeting, 681 key routes were identified where pothole-repair work is to be accorded priority for upcoming festivals.

“Prioritise repair work for roads leading to educational institutions, hospitals, and major markets and start the work immediately,” he further said.

The review meeting covered approximately 4.36 lakh km roads across nine departments. Work is underway to meet the 50,000 km pothole-repair target, said a press statement issued by the state government.

Work on approximately 5,751 kilometres has been completed so far. Department-wise targets will be finalised following a survey of the damaged roads, the statement said.

Based on these surveys, damaged roads will be identified, and specific targets for pothole repairs will be set for each department.

“Since the rains are continuing, the condition of roads must be constantly monitored, and surveys should be conducted to identify any new damage caused by the rainfall,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} It was reported during the meeting that in addition to heavy rainfall, the movement of heavy vehicles linked to ongoing infrastructure projects like expressways, national highways, and railway works has also damaged several roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was reported during the meeting that in addition to heavy rainfall, the movement of heavy vehicles linked to ongoing infrastructure projects like expressways, national highways, and railway works has also damaged several roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Roads identified include those that experience heavy traffic during major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, Navratri, Diwali, Chhath Puja and Kartik Purnima.

Adityanath also sought information from officials of the Union ministry of road transport and highways on their action plan and reviewed action plans of the Mandi Parishad, panchayati raj, irrigation, rural development, urban development, housing and urban planning, and infrastructure and industrial development departments.

He emphasised the need for better coordination among all the departments concerned.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, principal secretary (PWD) Ajay Chauhan and HoD, UPPWD, Ashok K Dwivedi were among those present at the meeting.

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