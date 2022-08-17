Yogi seeks list of officers who refused to hear BJP workers’ pleas on public matters

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought a list of officers who allegedly refused to hear the pleas of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on public matters, saying no one would be discriminated against.

The chief minister gave the instruction when, after a meeting with MLAs and other local leaders at the police lines in Saharanpur, some BJP leaders complained that some officials of the district refused to listen to them due to which public work was being impeded.

Yogi Adityanath said a list of such officers should be made available to him.

He said that the work of any party or person should be done, if justified.

The chief minister also said, “No BJP worker should think that he needs a ladder. He can dial the helpline number, write on the chief minister’s portal and, if his problem is not resolved even then, he can write to me directly.”

He also gave instructions to the BJP workers present during this meeting to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

During his visit to Saharanpur, Yogi Adityanath said in a meeting with the officers of the Circle at the Circuit House that a plywood factory would be set up here such as the one that existed in Haryana, to provide employment to the youths of the district and nearby areas. He directed the officers to take the benefits of the welfare schemes to the needy people, saying any negligence in the matter would not be tolerated.

At the review meeting for Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur districts of Saharanpur division, Yogi Adityanath asserted that investment was essential for development in the state and directed officials to encourage investment in districts.

Officials of Shamli and Saharanpur attended the meeting online.

Discussing welfare and development schemes of the state and central government, the chief minister directed officials to create jobs. He advised them to organise employment fairs and talk to banks in their respective districts to develop an eco-system for it.

He directed local bodies and district magistrates to encourage investment in their respective districts.

Reiterating that there should be no hassles in issuing no objection certificates for investment, he directed DMs and SSPs to convene monthly meetings of Udyog Bandhu with industrialists in their districts..

The chief minister also stressed on linking security and safety of people with development.

He said Saharanpur division has potential for tourism and it should be explored. He mentioned the Sidh Peeth (temple) of Maa Shakumbhari in this regard and suggested to develop parking and other facilities there to increase the influx of pilgrims.

He also emphasised on making local bodies self-reliant and said regular GST review meetings should be held to augment revenue.

The chief minister also directed officials to initiate stern action against the mafia. He said that loudspeakers removed from religious and other places should not be reinstalled.

He reviewed many welfare and other schemes, including distribution of smart phones and tablets, Amrit Sarovar Yojna, Kisan Samman Nodhi Yojna, employment generation, payment of sugarcane dues, construction of roads. The chief minister directed officials to ensure implementation of all these schemes.

He discussed problems faced in payment of sugarcane dues by sugar mills and directed district magistrates to initiate action against defaulters after issuing a notice at the district level.

The chief minister also held a meeting with public representatives and BJP functionaries before the review meeting to receive their feedback about problems of their districts.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Baby Rani Maurya, Nitin Agarwal, Brijesh Singh, Vijay Laxmi Gautam, Jaswant Saini and Kapil Agarwal also attended the meeting with the chief minister.

CM UNHAPPY WITH SLOW PROGRESS OF CONSTRUCTION, ASKS FOR PROBE

Expressing dismay over slow progress of construction at Maa Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur, chief minister directed officials to constitute a committee headed by the divisional commissioner for an inquiry.

The chief engineers of public works, irrigation departments and vice- chairman of the Meerut Development Authority would be members of the committee and it would submit its report in 15 days.

He said action will be initiated if negligence was found in work and officials responsible for the construction will also be punished if found failing to discharge their duty efficiently.

The vice chancellor briefed him about erratic power supply and the chief minister directed officials to connect the university’s power supply with the urban feeder and provide electric buses to the university.

The chief minister also visited the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) where additional director general of police (Meerut zone) Rajeev Sabharwal and Saharanpur senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada briefed him about its functioning.

The chief minister also met patients in wards of the Saharanpur district hospital and enquired about their health and treatment .

(WITH PTI INPUTS)