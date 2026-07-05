Yogi targets Opposition over ‘love, land and spit jihad’

Attacking the Opposition over issues of faith and identity while stepping up the BJP’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that those supporting “land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad” were concerned only about vote-bank politics and not people’s faith.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

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Addressing the Awadh region Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Adityanath said Shakti Kendras are the backbone of India’s democratic system as they are the first point of contact with every voter.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said elections were won at the booth level and urged workers to further strengthen booth and Shakti Kendra committees ahead of 2027. “The BJP’s victory would rest on the strength of its booth and Shakti Kendra network,” he asserted.

The chief minister alleged that the Opposition had no ideology of its own and had made opposing the BJP and even India a part of its politics.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said governments before 2017 patronised the mafia, whereas the BJP government was strengthening national security by manufacturing BrahMos missiles in Lucknow. He said the double-engine government was ensuring development, security and welfare benefits reached the poor, farmers, women and youth without discrimination.

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{{^usCountry}} Urging party workers to deepen grassroots outreach, he asked every booth and Shakti Kendra to listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat every month, discuss issues relating to Uttar Pradesh and implement them to build a committed organisational cadre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging party workers to deepen grassroots outreach, he asked every booth and Shakti Kendra to listen to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat every month, discuss issues relating to Uttar Pradesh and implement them to build a committed organisational cadre. {{/usCountry}}

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State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary described Shakti Kendras as the backbone of the organisation and said their coordinators would play the decisive role in ensuring another BJP victory in 2027. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also addressed the gathering, expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh with an even bigger mandate in 2027 while highlighting the government’s work on law and order, development and welfare