Yogi tests ground before polls with constituency-wise project blitz

Connecting with the people ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and attacking the Opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has covered assembly constituencies of more than 40 of the state’s 75 districts in the past three months and is likely to soon complete his round of launching and reviewing projects for all the 403 assembly constituencies.

Among the districts, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has visited Saharanpur five times in five months. (FILE PHOTO)

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Among the districts, he has visited Saharanpur alone five times in the last five months.

The chief minister feels his visits to various districts, divisions and assembly constituencies help him get a feel of the situation at the ground level and he insists that his tours keep him active not only during a particular period but all the time.

He has often asked officers of different departments not to make action plans sitting in the (secretariat) in Lucknow.

In a recent chat with the media, he said, “I went to all the divisional commissionerates to hold a meeting in the recent past. I called all the public representatives and asked for their opinion on some issues… I told them to let me know anything important.”

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{{^usCountry}} “For me, these visits are important because I come to know about the action plans of various departments and the actual situation in the field… This also becomes the basis for me to remain active and cover all the state. This helps in taking the departmental activities forward. I remain active all through five years,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me, these visits are important because I come to know about the action plans of various departments and the actual situation in the field… This also becomes the basis for me to remain active and cover all the state. This helps in taking the departmental activities forward. I remain active all through five years,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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He has been paying multiple visits to almost all the districts in the past five years.

His visits may be helping the chief minister sharpen his government’s administrative and development focus ahead of the polls, besides scoring points over his political adversaries.

“These visits are part of Yogi’s preparations for the 2027 election. He is focusing on development, attacking adversaries and raising issues that may polarise votes. This is a good strategy and may help the BJP in the coming UP assembly polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.

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The chief minister has often said an action plan should be prepared in consultation with all stakeholders and a few officers sitting here (in the secretariat) cannot decide what should be our policy for employment.

In Saharanpur, he launched 325 development

projects and schemes worth ₹2131 crore for seven assembly constituencies (Uttar Pradesh’s assembly constituencies number 1 to 7) on May 7 this year.

He earlier visited Saharanpur on March 14 (Shakumbhari Mata Mandir) and on April 14 (with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway). He visited the district again on June 1 (Shakumbhari Mata Mandir). A month later, he launched 10 projects worth ₹613 crore for the Saharanpur (city) and Saharanpur (rural) assembly constituencies on July 1.

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On June 29, he launched 63 development projects worth ₹365 crore for Moradabad, Moradabad (Dehat) and Kundarki assembly constituencies. He also announced the renaming of the Linepaar area of Moradabad after Dau Dayal Khanna who, as a minister in the Congress-led government in the state, wrote a letter to then Prime Minister, the late Indira Gandhi, for liberation of the then disputed Ram Janmabhoomi.

During his tours, Yogi has also undertaken multiple

visits to areas otherwise known as Samajwadi Party strongholds. He visited Mainpuri and Etawah, the home district of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on July 26.

He launched 128 projects worth ₹604 crore for Etawah (Sadar), Jaswantnagar and Bharthana assembly constituencies of Etawah and attacked what he said was the dynastic politics of the Samajwadi Party and contrasted it with how his government had worked hard to end organised crime in Uttar Pradesh.

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He launched 111 development projects for the Mainpuri and Karhal assembly constituencies in Mainpuri district.

During the recent Monsoon Session of the state legislature, the Uttar Pradesh government presented a ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget — the biggest since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017 — with a strong focus on infrastructure, employment generation and social welfare.