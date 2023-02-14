Yogi to ministers: Brief people about U.P.’s economic uplift

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministerial colleagues to visit districts before commencement of the state legislature’s budget session on February 20 and meet entrepreneurs, traders and youths to brief them about the successful organization of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023. They should disseminate information about how the UPGIS-2023 would help make the state the growth engine of India’s economy and generate a large number of job opportunities for youths, he said.

The UPGIS, organized in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, attracted investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore.

Presiding over a meeting of the council of ministers at his official 5-Kalidas Marg residence here, the chief minister said the ministers should take the public representatives along and brief the people about the economic uplift of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state cabinet meetings were important for taking decisions of public interest and they should also be organized in other important cities of the state, besides Lucknow. He asked the ministers to review the investment proposals received by their respective departments immediately as the state government proposed to hold the ground breaking ceremony to implement the proposals received for investment within six months.

Yogi said the departments should take necessary cooperation in this regard from the industrial development department and Invest UP. A report should be prepared about the visits of retired administrative officers and academicians to colleges and universities undertaken before GIS-2023 and more such visits should be organized in future.

He said the state government successfully organized the UPGIS-2023 and G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in the past one week. While the three-day UPGIS-2023 concluded on Sunday, the three-day G20 DEWG meeting will conclude here on Wednesday. He said the UPGIS-2023 witnessed participation from 40 countries and the representatives from 36 countries, including friendly nations, were taking part in the G20 DEWG meeting here.

The chief minister said both the events were a reflection on the discipline and good governance in the state. Acknowledging the important role played by ministers and administrative officers and the team work in holding the two events, he said 10,000 investors attended the event at one common platform of the UPGIS-2023. The UPGIS-2023 had made a record of attracting investment and a record investment had also been made in the backward regions of Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal regions, he said, adding this would pave the way for making the state India’s largest economy.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister had sent abroad eight state teams, comprising deputy chief ministers or ministers and officers to hold international roadshows in 21 cities in 16 countries. Yogi had also launched the domestic roadshows in major metropolitan towns in India and ensured that investors’ summits were held at divisional and district levels as well to involve local investors and entrepreneurs in the organization of UPGIS-2023.

