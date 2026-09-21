Yogi turns jobs push into political messaging ahead of 2027 polls

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has put government recruitment at the centre of his political messaging, following up his promise of over one lakh government jobs in six months with a second consecutive appointment-letter event on Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing appointment letters in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

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A day after distributing appointment letters to 818 aspirants selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the chief minister gave job certificates to 912 newly selected police personnel at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. The two events together covered 1,730 appointments in 48 hours.

The chief minister had declared on Saturday that the government would hold a major recruitment event every week and would provide over one lakh government jobs in the next six months.

“Let them keep counting; we will keep providing jobs,” he had said, asserting that the government’s tally over the next six months would cross one lakh rather than remain confined to the target.

His assertion was a direct response to criticism from the Opposition.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, the government handed over certificates to 912 candidates selected for the posts of sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector (clerical) and assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in the police. The recruits include 173 women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, the government handed over certificates to 912 candidates selected for the posts of sub-inspector (confidential), assistant sub-inspector (clerical) and assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in the police. The recruits include 173 women. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi has used the appointment events to contrast what he calls his government’s transparent recruitment record with previous governments, accusing them of political interference, favouritism and irregularities in selection processes.

On Saturday, he alleged that recruitment boards and commissions had earlier been filled with “relatives and cronies” and that recruitment had been compromised by syndicates and monetary transactions.

Yogi said more than 9.5 lakh youths had received government appointments since 2017.

Director general of police Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said recruitment was currently under way for around 35,000 direct-recruitment posts in the police, while 9,457 posts were at the promotion stage.

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Connecting recruitment with expansion of the police force, Yogi said police training capacity had risen from about 6,000 personnel at a time to 60,000, while the number of women police personnel had crossed 44,000.

Finance and parliamentary affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, addressing the recruits, said police service meant placing duty before rights and cautioned them against arrogance after securing government jobs.

The recruits will begin basic training on October 6, according to the DGP, with six months of institutional training followed by three months of practical training.