Yogi warns against police laxity, seeks action against erring officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned that negligence by police personnel will not be tolerated and directed senior officers to ensure action against those responsible for lapses.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listening to people’s issues at Janata Darshan in Lucknow on September 14. (Sourced)

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During Janata Darshan at the CM’s official residence here, some aggrieved people brought different police-related complaints before him.

“Police commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and SSP-level officers should pay attention. Complaints of negligence at the police station, outpost or beat level in any matter will not be tolerated. Ensure that action as per rules is taken against those responsible in every case,” Yogi directed.

He also instructed officials to ensure speedy disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order, said a press statement issued by the state government. Adityanath said the government is committed to ensuring resolution of genuine problems of every aggrieved person.

Yogi directed officials to dispose of public grievances with sensitivity and promptness. He instructed that every eligible person should be provided the benefits of public welfare schemes. Besides, proper treatment arrangements should be made for those in need and strict action should be taken against land mafias and influential persons who illegally occupy land.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM also inquired about the well-being of children who had come with their parents. He also asked them about their studies and their interests. “Study with full dedication and also participate in other activities such as sports, music and art,” Yogi advised children as he wished them a bright future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also inquired about the well-being of children who had come with their parents. He also asked them about their studies and their interests. “Study with full dedication and also participate in other activities such as sports, music and art,” Yogi advised children as he wished them a bright future. {{/usCountry}}

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