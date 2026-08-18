Young UP quick Shubham Gautam dreams big

Shubham Gautam is a livewire on the ground and even in his first two matches in the fourth season of the UPT20 League he has announced himself for Noida Kings, emerging as one of the most exciting young fast-bowling prospects in Uttar Pradesh cricket.

Shubham Gautam celebrates a wicket in Lucknow (Sourced)

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The 21-year-old’s debut in the UPCA’s premier event has been marked by raw pace, consistent results, and an athletic presence that hints at much bigger things ahead. Clocking regularly above 140 kmph, Gautam is already showing the kind of speed that turns heads and creates momentum for a bowler’s career in India’s increasingly pace-friendly environment.

Physically and stylistically, there are comparisons to England’s Jofra Archer. Gautam’s run-up and high-arm action deliver a smooth, powerful release that generates pace and bounce, while his upright wrist position and follow-through add controlled aggression.

Those watching closely spot the “Archer shades” in his movement, which is complemented by his technical foundations. Gautam cites Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his ideal, admiring the senior bowler’s seam control, ability to swing the ball, and calmness under pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} The combination of these influences — Archer’s raw speed and Bhuvneshwar’s control — forms Gautam’s stated ambition. “I try to bowl with the speed of Jofra and swing like Bhuvneshwar as these two are the best role models for a pace bowler like me,” said Gautam on Tuesday as one his deliveries against Lucknow Falcons on Monday night was clocked at over 143kph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combination of these influences — Archer’s raw speed and Bhuvneshwar’s control — forms Gautam’s stated ambition. “I try to bowl with the speed of Jofra and swing like Bhuvneshwar as these two are the best role models for a pace bowler like me,” said Gautam on Tuesday as one his deliveries against Lucknow Falcons on Monday night was clocked at over 143kph. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don’t match Archer’s height, but I like to bowl like him. Speed thrills me and it gives me different excitement when I see a batter struggling against my pace,” said Gautam, who grew up playing cricket in his village Dibi, around 50 km from Bulandshahr, with a tennis ball.

Gautam’s ambition is backed by performance. In his very second match, he took an eye-catching 3/22 against Lucknow Falcons at 5.50, showing his ability to strike at crucial junctures and extract movement and bounce even in conditions that don’t always favour express pace.

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In his first match against Kanpur Superstars, he finished with an economical 0/17, proving he can maintain pressure even when wickets don’t come. Those early outings underline a maturity in game management uncommon for someone so new to the higher levels of domestic competition.

Fitness is central to Gautam’s approach. He places emphasis on conditioning, sprint work, and strength training and the elements he believes are non-negotiable for sustaining a long, impactful fast-bowling career. That discipline has helped him bowl fast, maintain consistency, recover quickly between matches, and handle the physical demands of frequent travel and back-to-back fixtures.

“For me, fitness comes first as I know pace bowler face injuries quite easily. I am working hard on my fitness. I also pay equal attention to my swing bowling,” said Gautam, a discovery of UP Cricket Association’s recent speed-bowling hunt in Noida, where he was one of the standout performers.

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That exposure translated into a significant vote of confidence at the auction, where Noida Kings purchased him for ₹21.5 lakh. “I didn’t expect this much at the auction, but I am happy,” he said. “My mission is to make it to the UP sides in the upcoming domestic season as I am sure that a good show at the UPT20 League will help me realise my dream.”

It is learnt that despite his repeated efforts to make it to the UP teams, especially under-19 sides, Gautam couldn’t go beyond the camps, but this time he doesn’t want to miss an opportunity. He hopes his bowling will surely impress selectors for the Under-23 side, which would also be playing the T20 matches this season for the first time.

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