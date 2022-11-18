Youth accused of pushing woman to death held after police encounter

LUCKNOW The youth accused of pushing a young woman to death, was arrested on Friday in a police encounter near the Power House crossing under Dubagga police station limits during which he was shot in the leg. The accused was admitted to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre for treatment, said senior officials.

Nidhi Gupta, 19, was allegedly pushed off the fourth floor of a building on Tuesday night allegedly by her neighbour, Mohd Sufiyan, 23, who was trying to befriend her and force her to convert.

The police had declared a reward of ₹25,000 for the arrest of Sufiyan on Thursday after registering an FIR against him on charges of murder and forcing her to convert to Islam. Security cover was provided to the deceased’s family after the incident fearing threat from the accused and his family members.

ACP (Kakori) DK Singh said the encounter took place when the police reached to arrest Sufiyan after getting information about his movement around his house. He tried to flee after seeing the police team. Sufiyan would be produced before the competent court after being provided medical treatment and further legal proceedings will be initiated, he added.

On Wednesday, JCP (law and order) Piyush Mordia had stated that the police were probing the case from the angle of forced religious conversion. He said the girl’s mother had alleged in the FIR that her daughter was pushed to death from the fourth floor allegedly by the accused, who was trying to befriend her and force her to convert. He said the accused and the deceased were neighbours in DUDA Colony in Sector H of Basant Kunj scheme and were known to each other for the past 18 months.

According to the police, Sufiyan had given a mobile phone to Nidhi, and when her family came to know about it, they reached his house to confront them.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act was lodged against the youth, he said.

