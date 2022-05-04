Youth held for making hoax calls about blowing up Unnao railway station

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on May 04, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old youth for making two hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station in Unnao. The accused was nabbed from Saraiyya railway crossing in Unnao within 24 hours after the calls, said the police.

He was identified as Manish Shukla, son of Kailash Nath Shukla, who hails from Kanthipur gram under Shivrajpur police station in Kanpur.

The accused, who appeared to be mentally ill, made the first call to station authorities on May 2 (Monday) around 12noon. The second call was made to 112 the same day around 7pm, said Saumitra Yadav, SP, GRP.

“We arrested the youth for making hoax calls threatening to blow up the Ganga Ghat railway station. Soon after, we formed a team, traced the calls and arrested the youth within 24 hours,” said Yadav.

