Yuva Samvad Sangam to mark Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniv on April 14

On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14, ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ will be organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies across Uttar Pradesh. As per the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, this statewide campaign will be monitored through a state-level command centre. Real-time supervision of the programmes will be carried out through a projector monitoring unit to ensure quality and effectiveness in every constituency.

Dr Ambedkar statue in Lucknow. (HT File photo)

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On the occasion, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives will reach out to the people and share the ideas of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar based on equality, social justice, and constitutional values. The objective of the state government is to connect the new generation with the Constitution, social harmony, and democratic values.

Additionally, programmes will be held in all offices, schools, hostels, and institutions under the Social Welfare Department. Special events will be organised in universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. These will include garlanding of Dr Ambedkar’s statues and portraits, seminars, essay writing, speech, and debate competitions. There will also be detailed discussions on his life, teachings, and contribution to the making of the Constitution.

Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana

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{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet has already approved the ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana’, under which 10 memorials and statues of great icons of social justice will be developed and beautified in each Assembly constituency of the state, with a total expenditure of ₹403 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet has already approved the ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana’, under which 10 memorials and statues of great icons of social justice will be developed and beautified in each Assembly constituency of the state, with a total expenditure of ₹403 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under this scheme, statues and memorials of great personalities such as Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotirao Phule, and Valmiki, among others, will be preserved, beautified, and developed with basic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under this scheme, statues and memorials of great personalities such as Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotirao Phule, and Valmiki, among others, will be preserved, beautified, and developed with basic infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This will help preserve the legacy of social justice icons and connect the new generation with their ideas. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all events be conducted with official dignity, decorum, and discipline. Through this initiative, the Yogi government aims to establish Ambedkar Jayanti as a major public campaign for social justice, cultural awareness, and youth participation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will help preserve the legacy of social justice icons and connect the new generation with their ideas. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all events be conducted with official dignity, decorum, and discipline. Through this initiative, the Yogi government aims to establish Ambedkar Jayanti as a major public campaign for social justice, cultural awareness, and youth participation. {{/usCountry}}

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