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Yuva Samvad Sangam to mark Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniv on April 14

On April 14, UP will host 'Yuva Samvad Sangam' to celebrate Ambedkar's legacy, promoting equality and constitutional values through events statewide.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14, ‘Yuva Samvad Sangam’ will be organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies across Uttar Pradesh. As per the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, this statewide campaign will be monitored through a state-level command centre. Real-time supervision of the programmes will be carried out through a projector monitoring unit to ensure quality and effectiveness in every constituency.

Dr Ambedkar statue in Lucknow. (HT File photo)

On the occasion, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives will reach out to the people and share the ideas of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar based on equality, social justice, and constitutional values. The objective of the state government is to connect the new generation with the Constitution, social harmony, and democratic values.

Additionally, programmes will be held in all offices, schools, hostels, and institutions under the Social Welfare Department. Special events will be organised in universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. These will include garlanding of Dr Ambedkar’s statues and portraits, seminars, essay writing, speech, and debate competitions. There will also be detailed discussions on his life, teachings, and contribution to the making of the Constitution.

Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yuva Samvad Sangam to mark Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniv on April 14
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yuva Samvad Sangam to mark Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniv on April 14
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