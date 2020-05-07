Ludhiana cremation ground firing: Son, grandson of former market committee chairman booked for murder bid

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:49 IST

A day after a brawl at the cremation of former chairman of market committee Hardeep Singh, the Salem Tabri police booked his son and grandson for murder bid on two persons on Thursday.

The case has been registered on the statement of Sushma Grewal, who had claimed to be the wife of the deceased.

Sushma’s 21-year-old son and Kiranjeet Kaur, a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, who had come to attend the cremation, had suffered bullet injuries in the firing at the cremation ground at Qadian village, Salem Tabri, on Wednesday evening.

In her complaint, Sushma said Hardeep and she were married and they had a son.

“A day before the lockdown was imposed, Hardeep visited us and suffered a cardiac arrest. We took him to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday. While we were performing his last rites on Thursday, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep’s son from first marriage, along with his son Nekveer Singh, turned up at the cremation ground to claim the body,” she said.

She added that when she resisted, Gagandeep and Nekveer opened fire at them.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Gurbinder Singh said an attempt to murder case had been registered and efforts were on to arrest the accused.