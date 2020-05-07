e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Local SAD leader among two hurt in firing at cremation ground in Ludhiana

Local SAD leader among two hurt in firing at cremation ground in Ludhiana

The incident occurred when a woman claiming to be wife of former Ludhiana market committee chairman Hardeep Singh, who died on Wednesday, turned up at the cremation site along with her son and relative.

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
According to eyewitnesses, a total of 15 bullets were fired.
According to eyewitnesses, a total of 15 bullets were fired.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two persons, including a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, suffered bullet injuries on their legs following a brawl on cremation ground at Qadian village of Salem Tabri here on Wednesday evening. The injured were rushed to hospitals, where their condition has been stated to be stable.

The incident occurred when a woman claiming to be wife of former market committee chairman Hardeep Singh, who died on Wednesday, turned up at the cremation site along with her son and relative.

When the family members of the deceased asked them to leave, they refused stating that they are also his family members and want to pay respect to the deceased.

The situation turned ugly after son and grandson of the deceased opened fire. According to eyewitnesses, a total of 15 bullets were fired. Son of the woman, who claimed herself to be wife of the deceased, and Kiranjeet Kaur, a local SAD leader who had come to attend the cremation, suffered bullet injuries.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said that the police were investigating the case and an appropriate action will be taken after recording the statement of the victims.

top news
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Flip-flop over coronavirus task force marks Donald Trump’s day out
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities