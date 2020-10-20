Ludhiana MC team studies Mohali’s sweeping mechanism

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:44 IST

With the municipal corporation (MC) contemplating re-introduction of mechanical sweeping of roads in the city, a five member committee formed by MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal visited Mohali on Monday to look at the mechanical sweeping project being taken up by the Mohali civic body.

Earlier the project was put to halt in Ludhiana in 2018 after objections were raised on the working of the company and payment of bills. The MC was spending over Rs 70 lakh per month on mechanical sweeping at that time and had spent around Rs 16.5 crores in the past, which was a heavy financial burden on the fund starved civic body.

One of the committee members chief sanitary inspector and nodal officer for Swachh Survekshan Ashwani Sahota said that the company that was earlier allotted the contract of mechanical sweeping in the city, was working in Mohali. The company needs to improve its functioning and meet the demands of the industrial hub, he added.

A report regarding the same will be submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu and the MC commissioner on Wednesday, who will take the final decision.

The mayor said that a meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday wherein the project will be discussed and all aspects would be considered before reintroducing mechanical sweeping in the city.