Maharashtra declares public holiday on Sept 29 as Anant Chaturdashi, Eid-e-Milad coincide

In a bid to facilitate peaceful celebrations and the efficient management of religious processions, the Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on September 29. This decision comes in the wake of both Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad falling on the same day, which is tomorrow, September 28.

People of the Dawoodi Bohra Community take part in a procession on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The announcement was made after the All India Khilafat Committee, a prominent religious and social organization, reached out to chief minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to consider a public holiday to manage the coinciding religious events effectively.

“The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad,” the chief minister's office said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

“This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad falling on the same day i.e. tomorrow on 28th. All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM @mieknathshinde regarding this,” it added.

Anant Chaturdashi is an important Hindu festival celebrated with grand processions and immersion ceremonies of Lord Ganesha's idols. Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and gatherings, coincides with Anant Chaturdashi this year.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Eid-e-Milad. Maharashtra State Government has declared public holiday on Friday 29 September 2023 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad,” Shinde said in separate social media post in Marathi.

This year, Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 27 in Saudi Arabia and on September 28 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent region.

