e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra health minister promises assistance for medical college and hospital in Kalyan

Maharashtra health minister promises assistance for medical college and hospital in Kalyan

He said that the Covid-19 situation in areas under KDMC’s jurisdiction were under control

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:19 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
The civic body’s latest data showed that 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (November 9).
The civic body’s latest data showed that 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (November 9). (Representational Photo/HT)
         

Maharashtra minister for health and family welfare Rajesh Tope, who was in Kalyan for a review of the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) pandemic situation, assured help to build a medical college and hospital under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) soon.

“We are paying attention to the healthcare infrastructure in urban areas. We have decided to give permission to use the reserved plots under the KDMC’s jurisdiction, where a 500-bed medical college and hospital will be built under the public- private partnership (PPP) mode. The proposed facility will also have beds reserved for free treatment for patients from low-income groups. KDMC has shown interest in developing the hospital under the PPP mode,” said Tope.

Also Read: Around 24k calls made for ambulance services after fresh spike in Covid-19 cases

He said that the Covid-19 situation in areas under KDMC’s jurisdiction were under control. It was a hotspot of the contagion till September, when 600 new Covid-19 cases were reported daily.

The civic body’s latest data showed that 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (November 9).

“The Covid-19 situation in Kalyan and Dombivli, which was once a hotspot of the viral outbreak, is under control. The case fatality rate (CFR) is low at 1.99%, and the doubling and the recovery rate is 300 and 96%, respectively. The positivity rate is also very low. New Covid-19 daily cases, which were 600 till September, have fallen below 100. The civic body’s efforts have come good,” said Tope.

“I have given a few directions to the civic body authorities such as implementing precautionary measures to contain the spread of the viral outbreak. New Covid-19 cases may rise because of upcoming Diwali, which will be celebrated on Saturday (November 14),” he added.

.

tags
top news
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Finance minister asks banks to ensure all accounts are linked with Aadhaar by March 2021
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
‘Time to stop blaming EVM’: Karti Chidambaram to Congress doubters
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In